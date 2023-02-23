Pakistan expresses concerns over security of Palestinian people

Islamabad: Pakistan has expressed its concerns over the security of Palestinian people. At her weekly news briefing here in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while commenting on the recent violence in the West Bank where eleven Palestinians people have been martyred by Israeli forces, said we condemn all acts that lead to the killing of innocent civilians including in occupied Palestinian territories. The Spokesperson said Pakistan’s position on Palestine is consistent. We support a comprehensive approach for resolution of Palestinian question.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has maintained that there should be a total withdrawal of Israel from the occupied Arab territories including Jerusalem. She said there should be restitution of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to exercise self-determination and sovereignty in an independent and viable State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital. She called for a just resolution to the plight of Palestinian refugees in accordance with the UN General Assembly resolution. The Spokesperson said Pakistan remains concerned at the ongoing human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). She said Pakistan will continue to raise its voice against grave human rights violations in the occupied territory.

She said we will also continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions. When asked about the U.S State Department Counselor Derek Chollet’s recent statement regarding Pakistan-China relations, the spokesperson said Pakistan being a sovereign state exercises the right to choose its economic partners from around the globe on mutually beneficially basis.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan considers China as an all-weather strategic cooperative partner. China has been a consistent, generous and steadfast friend that has stood by Pakistan for the last several decades. She said Pakistani nation is proud of its friendship with China which has always come to Pakistan’s assistance when was needed. To a question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan and Afghanistan have been discussing all aspects of cooperation to confront the terrorism that emanates from Kabul.

About Russia-Ukraine conflict, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan believes that peace and dialogue are important in resolution of this conflict as well. The Spokesperson said Pakistan will host a one-day conference on ‘Women in Islam: Understanding the Rights and Identity of Women in the Islamic World’ on the 8th of next month at the UN headquarters on the sidelines of the 67th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women.