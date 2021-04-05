Pakistan expresses sorrow over loss of precious lives in launch capsized in Shitalakkhya River

Islamabad, April 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): Pakistan has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a launch capsized in Shitalakkhya River, Bangladesh. In a tweet on Monday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Bangladesh and the bereaved families.

