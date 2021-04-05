Islamabad, April 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): Pakistan has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a launch capsized in Shitalakkhya River, Bangladesh. In a tweet on Monday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Bangladesh and the bereaved families.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Pakistan expresses sorrow over loss of precious lives in launch capsized in Shitalakkhya River appeared first on Official News Pakistan.