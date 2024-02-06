Pakistan expresses support to Kashmiris for Right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: The government and people of Pakistan observed 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on Monday to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination.

The President, the Prime Minister, and the Foreign Minister, in their special messages on the occasion, renewed Pakistan’s unstinting moral, diplomatic, and political support for the Kashmir Cause.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has addressed letters to the Presidents of the UN Security Council and General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the OIC Secretary-General to update them on the latest developments in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In these letters, the Foreign Minister has emphasized the need to implement the relevant Security Council resolutions so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir can determine their future through a fair and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices.

He has also urged the UN and OIC leadership to play their role in improving the human rights situation in IIOJK and in the release of Kashmiri political prisoners and dissenters.

In the run-up to Kashmir Solidarity Day, a briefing was organized for Islamabad-based diplomats to apprise them of the situation in IIOJK.

A 'Solidarity Day Walk' was held on Constitution Avenue on Monday, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs up to the Parliament Building. The walk was led by the Ministers for Information, Privatization, Culture, and Religious Affairs.

A wide range of other activities, including seminars, webinars, panel discussions, and photo exhibitions, were also organized throughout the country and at Pakistan’s diplomatic missions around the world, according to Radio Pakistan.

These activities aimed to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, highlight the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK, and underscore the grave implications of India’s efforts to turn Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their own land.