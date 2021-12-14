Pakistan faced biggest collateral damage in Afghan war: Prime Minister

Islamabad, December 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has regretted that Pakistan has not been credited by the western world for the sacrifices rendered by it in the war on terrorism. Addressing the opening session of Margalla Dialogue 2021 in Islamabad on Monday, he said Pakistan faced the biggest collateral damage in the Afghan war as it is the only country in the US’s alliance which suffered more than eighty thousand casualties, displacement of millions of people and over one hundred billion rupees loss to the economy.

The Prime Minister said there was also a vacuum on our part as we could not effectively present our point of view before the world. Imran Khan said the racist government in India is pursuing fascist policies against minorities including in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He however lamented that the western countries do not criticize it.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk