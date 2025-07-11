Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, in a message for World Population Day, warned that unchecked population expansion poses a grave threat to Pakistan”s future. The day, observed annually on July 11, highlights the urgent need to address the issue.
Gilani stressed that Pakistan”s escalating population could lead to future shortages of essential resources like healthcare, education, food, water, and jobs. He argued that failure to manage population numbers will hinder efforts to alleviate poverty, create employment opportunities, safeguard the environment, and ensure sustainable human development.
The Chairman advocated for a comprehensive, long-term national plan involving Parliament, federal and provincial administrations, religious leaders, educational bodies, media outlets, and civic groups. He pledged Parliament”s support in implementing legislative and policy changes to control population growth and pave the way for a prosperous and developed Pakistan.