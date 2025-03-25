Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his World Water Day 2025 message today, emphasized the critical importance of glaciers in sustaining global freshwater supplies and urged immediate action to combat the mounting water crisis.
Addressing the theme “Glacier Preservation,” the Prime Minister highlighted that water scarcity affects nearly half of the global population annually, with billions lacking access to clean drinking water. He pointed out that water pollution is escalating, and wetlands are vanishing at a rapid pace, necessitating urgent global cooperation.
Prime Minister Sharif noted that Pakistan is particularly vulnerable, facing the dual threats of floods and droughts. He recalled the devastating floods of 2022, which severely impacted the country’s irrigation systems, and stressed that 80% of Pakistan’s land is arid or semi-arid, with 30% of the population experiencing drought-like conditions.
Emphasizing Pakistan’s dependence on external water sources, he reiterated the importance of transboundary water cooperation and the effective implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty for ensuring water security.
The Prime Minister outlined the government’s efforts, including the Recharge Pakistan initiative aimed at mitigating flood risks and reducing drought impacts through ecosystem-based adaptation. He also mentioned the Living Indus initiative, which focuses on 25 priority interventions such as promoting nature-based agriculture, restoring the Indus delta, and investing in green infrastructure.
Concluding his message, Prime Minister Sharif called for a collective resolve to preserve glaciers and protect water resources, underscoring the need for a resilient, water-secure future.