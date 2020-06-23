Pakistan facing several challenges on internal, external fronts: Foreign Minister
Islamabad, June 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): Newly designated Pakistan’s ambassadors to various countries called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister said resolution of the issues of Pakistani community and protection of their rights are amongst our foremost priorities.
He said Pakistan is currently facing several challenges on internal and external fronts. The Foreign Minister gave directions to the newly nominated ambassadors about professional affairs and foreign policy priorities.
