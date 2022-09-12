Islamabad, September 12, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan and Finland, being friendly countries, are keen to further promote cooperation in trade, investment and energy sectors. He made these remarks while talking to a delegation of different companies of Finland headed by Honorary Consul General of Pakistan for Finland Mr. Wille Eerola, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

Terming Pakistan as a favourable destination for foreign investment, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan has excellent investment opportunities in the fields of energy, information technology, food processing, and livestock. The members of delegation expressed their interest in investing in energy, especially solar energy, wind energy, biogas, food processing and agriculture sectors in Pakistan.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Pakistan, Finland keen to promote cooperation in diverse sectors: PM appeared first on Official News Pakistan.