Pakistan flag hoisted in Paris on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan Embassy in Paris to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan here this morning.

Charge d’Affaires Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi raised the Pakistani flag to the tune of the national anthem in the presence of members of the Pakistani community, Embassy officials and their families.

Messages of President of Pakistan, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister were read out on the occasion, says a press release received here today from Paris. In his remarks Charge d’Affaires congratulated the members of the Pakistani community on the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan and said that despite the challenges, Pakistan is developing as a modern democratic state with a vibrant civil society.

Pakistan, he said, is making strides in all spheres of life including industry, science and technology as well as in the fields of art and culture. Mr. Qazi mentioned that Pakistan is proud to be the seventh nuclear power capable of defending itself through its world’s best armed forces. In addition to making progress in the fields of agriculture, infrastructure development and textiles, Pakistan has also shown its great strength in the realm of sports.

Women of Pakistan are being empowered to strengthen their role in all important fields, he added. Qazi regarded overseas Pakistanis as an asset for the country and lauded the positive role played by the Pakistani community in France in all realms of the society.

The event included a drawing competition among Pakistani children as well as a cultural program in which Pakistan’s national songs were sung and guests were treated with traditional Pakistani food. The chancery building was decorated with pictures from Pakistan. On the occasion, the Embassy also arranged an exhibition of the original artwork of a Pakistani artist, Ms. Xandri Noir.

While inaugurating the exhibition Charge d’Affaires appreciated the uniqueness of her work and said that Pakistani artists have always found appreciation from within the country and abroad. A cake was cut in connection with the diamond jubilee celebrations and prayers were made for Pakistan’s prosperity.