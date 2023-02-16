Pakistan focuses on trade, connectivity projects: Hina Khar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has said Pakistan’s focus is on investment, trade and connectivity projects to achieve economic revitalization.

She was addressing, through video link, a one-day International Conference on Pakistan’s Strategic Frontiers organized by Institute of Strategic Studies here in Islamabad on Thursday. She said Afghanistan offers immense opportunities in terms of realization of Pakistan’s vision to becoming a trade and energy connectivity hub and integration of South, Central and Western Asia.

However, she said the current political situation coupled with the threat of terrorism poses a challenge for the region. Hina Rabbani Khar said the full potential of Pakistan’s relationship with the Central Asian Republics is largely unexplored due to the situation in Afghanistan.

She also referred to the excellent relations that Pakistan enjoy with Turkiye, Iran and the Middle Eastern countries. In his key note address on the occasion, Secretary Foreign Affairs Asad Majeed said Pakistan is concerned about geo political contests that can further aggravate global tensions.

He said we are convinced that humanity can ill afford divisive approaches at a time when are faced with common challenges of terrorism, piracy, drug and human trafficking and climate change. The Foreign Secretary said Pakistan seeks to synergize collective efforts towards attainment of a prosperous and secure world. He said Pakistan will continue to support an equitable and inclusive world order where nobody is left behind.

Asad Majeed said Pakistan is focusing on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other connectivity related initiatives in its geo economic pursuits. He said such projects provide an opportunity to expand our exports and industrial base while building rewarding economic relationship in the wider region.

The Foreign Secretary said Pakistan welcomes investment in the CPEC related projects and Special Economic Zones from the interested countries. He said Pakistan remains committed to normalization of relations with its neighbors based on mutual respect, sovereign equality and a collective effort to find pathways for conflict resolution.