﻿Pakistan for scientific advancements in fostering peace

Pakistan has called for removing barriers preventing equitable and non-discriminatory access to scientific knowledge, equipment, materials, and technology, including its transfer to the developing nations.

Speaking at the UN Security Council’s Arria-Formula meeting on “Unlocking the Potential of Science for Peace and Security,” Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, underscored the critical role of scientific advancements in fostering peace and security.

According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, Ambassador Jadoon highlighted Pakistan’s significant strides in nuclear technology, space exploration, and biotechnology.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging scientific advancements for progress and stability.