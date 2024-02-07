Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday said Pakistan is fully committed to foster an inclusive democratic process, uphold the rule of law and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed in its law and constitution.

Responding to remarks made by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, said security plans have been finalized to hold the elections on Thursday as per the electoral laws of Pakistan.

She said our judicial system provides for fair trial and due process. She said domestic legal remedies are available in case of any complaints in the electoral process.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern over violent incidents ahead of the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held tomorrow (Thursday).

In a statement spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Liz Throssell deplored “all acts of violence against political parties and candidates, and urge the authorities to uphold the fundamental freedoms necessary for an inclusive and meaningful democratic process”.