Pakistan fully supports DCO agenda for digital economy, trade: Foreign Minister

Islamabad, November 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan desires for promotion of joint efforts to benefit from the information and communication technologies to achieve common objectives of digital transformation and socio-economic progress. He was talking to Secretary General Digital Cooperation Organization Deemah AlYahya in Islamabad on Thursday. The Minister said Pakistan values its strategic partnership with Digital Cooperation Organization.

He said DCO is an effective platform for promotion of global digital agenda in the fields of science, health, education, trade, agriculture, investment and security. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan fully supports the DCO agenda for digital economy, trade and industrial development.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk