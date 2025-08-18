Pakistan’s foray into the cryptocurrency sector has elevated its standing in Washington and attracted fresh investment prospects, according to a report published in the *Financial Times*.
The British publication attributes this heightened recognition to the digital currency strategies spearheaded by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.
The *Financial Times* notes a strengthening relationship between Islamabad and the Trump administration.
Michael Kugelman, a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Asia Pacific Foundation, observes that US-Pakistan relations have reached a new peak, marking a significant improvement. The enhanced collaboration is attributed to Pakistan”s cryptocurrency initiatives.