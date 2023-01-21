Pakistan greatly values its relationship with US: Sanjrani 

Islamabad, January 21, 2023 (PPI-OT):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan greatly values its multifaceted relationship with the United States and desires to further expand the friendly ties for the mutual benefit of the two sides. He expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of United States Donald Blome in Islamabad.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaborations, and development in the region. The Senate Chairman appreciated the assistance provided by USAID to the flood affectees of Balochistan province.

Sanjrani said the US is Pakistan’s largest trading partner and Balochistan is emerging as an attractive destination for investment due to the Gwadar port. He said the US investment in Gwadar and other areas of Balochistan will be welcomed. On this occasion, American Ambassador Donald Bloome said the United States attaches special importance to its relations with Pakistan.

