Pakistan, Greece discuss combating illegal migration

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi met with Mr Notis Mitarachi, Minister of Migration and Asylum of the Hellenic Republic on Wednesday.

The Greek Minister offered sympathies on the recent devastating floods in Pakistan. He offered continued support for relief and rehabilitation efforts. The Federal Minister thanked the Greek Government and its people for their support in flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in Pakistan.

Both sides discussed combating illegal migration, promoting legal migration pathways and issues related to the Pakistani community in Greece. Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together towards resolution of issues of mutual concern. Mr Mitarachi thanked Mr Turi for his visit to Greece. Sajid Hussain Turi expressed gratitude to the Minister of Migration and Asylum for his hospitality and invited him to visit Pakistan.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi is currently on his ten days visit to various countries to explore employment for Pakistanis abroad and discuss Pakistani community problems with authorities of respective countries. Earlier, he held important meetings with officials in Switzerland, Romania and Portugal.