Pakistan has expressed approval of U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s recent remarks regarding Pakistan-India relations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the significant role the United States and other friendly nations have played in supporting the recent ceasefire between Pakistan and India, marking a crucial step towards regional stability.
The ministry noted President Trump’s willingness to assist in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, a critical issue with far-reaching implications for peace in South Asia. Pakistan reiterated that any resolution must align with United Nations Security Council resolutions and uphold the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.
Pakistan remains dedicated to working with the U.S. and the global community to enhance peace and prosperity in the region. The statement also highlighted Pakistan’s anticipation of strengthening ties with the United States, particularly in trade, investment, and economic collaboration.