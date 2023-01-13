Pakistan hands over presidency of Group of 77 and China to Cuba

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has handed over the presidency of the Group of 77 and China to the Republic of Cuba.

According to a press release received here on Friday from New York, the handover of G77 Chairmanship took place in a dignified ceremony held in the Trusteeship Council, at the United Nations Headquarters, where Pakistan handed over the Presidency of Group of 77 and China to the Republic of Cuba.

Speaking on the occasion via a pre-recorded message, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that “the Group of 77 and China has been instrumental in maintaining development at the heart of the United Nations and focus of development partners towards the triple crises faced by the developing countries owing to Covid-19 Pandemic, war in Ukraine and accompanying restrictions, and climate change”.

He appreciated Group’s unity and called for maintaining its coordination and collective action, which was necessary to achieve debt relief, rechanneling of unutilized SDRs, food security and reform of global financial architecture. The Foreign Minister recalled the high-profile visibility of the Group during the course of the year and thanked the Member States of G77 and China for reposing their trust and confidence in Pakistan’s Chairmanship in these challenging times.

He also thanked the UN Secretary-General, the Deputy Secretary-General, the UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner, Under Secretary General UN-DESA, Li Junhua, the UN Office of South-South Cooperation and the G-77 Secretariat for their support and assistance to Pakistan during its stewardship of the Group.

During the ceremony, Mr Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba (pre-recorded video); Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, on behalf of the Chair country of the Group of 77 for the year 2023; Mr Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly and Mr Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations also delivered statements.

Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations made an in-person presence at the handover ceremony. While interacting with the UN Correspondents, he said that during the term of Pakistan’s chairmanship 2022, the Group of 77 and China championed the cause of developing countries in several key processes including Financing for Development Forum in April; 77th Session of the UN General Assembly; High Level Political Forum in July; CoP-27; and Ministerial Conference in December 2022.

Ambassador Munir Akram expressed his conviction that “together, Group can overcome the challenges to our development and prosperity and address challenges emerging from unequal international economic system”. He said that in the face of cascading crises, the world needs to mobilize urgent humanitarian, economic and financial support to the developing countries which are in economic distress.

He reposed great confidence in Cuba’s leadership for the next year and wished of success in the year ahead. On 14 January 2022, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, assumed the Chair of the Group of 77 and China for the year 2022 and has completed its one-year term. Pakistan has remained the Chair of G77 four times in 1976, 1992, 2007 and 2022 respectively.