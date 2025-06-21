A diverse group of stakeholders, including academics, environmental experts, policymakers, journalists, and community leaders today made a concerted call for enhanced provincial autonomy and community empowerment in addressing climate challenges in Sindh.
The call for a decentralized approach in climate policy formulation and implementation came during the “Provincialising NDCs: The Future of Climate Action in Sindh” dialogue, co-hosted by the Knowledge Forum and the Centre for Law and Policy at Ziauddin University in Karachi. The event provided a platform for robust discussion on shaping a sustainable future for the province.
Shaaista Sarki, Dean of the Faculty of Law at Ziauddin University, emphasized the limitations of centralized decision-making. “Islamabad alone cannot design the path forward,” she asserted, highlighting the crucial role of local communities and provincial governance in crafting effective climate strategies.
The dialogue also shed light on the financial challenges faced by Pakistan in meeting its climate goals. Zeenia Shaukat, Director of The Knowledge Forum, pointed out the stark discrepancy in climate finance, with Pakistan having secured a mere $221 million out of the $10 billion pledged for its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).
Dr. Zulfiqar Umrani, Director at ORIC, ZU, underscored the constant state of emergency in Sindh, exacerbated by reliance on coal-based power which, while benefiting the entire country, imposes undue burdens on the province.
Further perspectives came from Abdul Raheem Soomro, who reminded attendees that environmental management falls under provincial jurisdiction as per Pakistan’s constitution. The dialogue also touched upon the dire state of Karachi’s coastline, described by Fatima Majeed of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum as “on life support,” suffering from pollution, mangrove degradation, and declining fisheries.
Participants unanimously agreed on the need for better implementation of well-intentioned laws, calling for increased civil-society oversight and grassroots involvement to ensure effective action. They also highlighted the disproportionate contribution of Sindh to the national economy, supplying significant percentages of Pakistan”s oil and gas, yet receiving minimal climate-related financial support and investment.
The event concluded on a note of urgency with Shaaista Sarki’s call to action, “Sindh doesn’t need more excuses; it needs sincere, coordinated action. With empowered communities and true provincial autonomy, we can build a resilient future.”