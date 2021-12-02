Pakistan HC issues 136 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims

Islamabad, December 02, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 136 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit their religious sites in Pakistan. The group of Indian Hindu pilgrims is visiting Pakistan to participate in 313th Birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from Saturday next.

Shandani Darbar is over three hundred years old temple and a sacred place for Hindu devotees from across the globe. The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims is in line with Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate visits to religious shrines.

