Pakistan held general elections peacefully while dealing with serious security threats: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed strong exception to the negative tone adopted by the certain countries and organizations regarding the recently held general elections in the country.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we are surprised by the negative tone of some of these statements, which neither take into account the complexity of the electoral process, nor acknowledge the free and enthusiastic exercise of the right to vote by tens of millions of Pakistanis.

She said these statements ignore the undeniable fact that Pakistan has held general elections, peacefully and successfully, while dealing with the serious security threats resulting primarily from the foreign sponsored terrorism.

Some statements are not even factual. She clarified there was no nationwide internet shutdown. Only mobile services were suspended for the day to avoid terrorist incidents on the polling day. The elections exercise has demonstrated that the concerns of many commentators were misplaced.

The spokesperson said Pakistan held the elections as part of its commitment to building a stable and democratic society. While we value constructive advice from our friends, making negative commentary even before the completion of electoral process is neither constructive nor objective, she added.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan will continue to work towards building a vibrant democratic polity. Every election and peaceful transition of power brings us closer to that goal. She said we do this not on account of the concerns expressed by others but because that is the aspiration of our people and the vision of our founding fathers.