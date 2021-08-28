Pakistan helping in plans to fly medical supplies to Afghanistan: WHO

Islamabad, August 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan is supporting the efforts by World Health Organization to fly humanitarian supplies into Afghanistan where medical stocks are dwindling and Kabul airport has been crippled by a terrorist attack. This was stated by Regional Emergency Director with the WHO Office for Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Rick Brennan, while speaking during the bi-weekly briefing by UN agencies in Geneva.

He said they have only a few days of supplies left and the organization is exploring all options to bring more medicines into Afghanistan. The WHO official said the first Pakistani flight carrying humanitarian supplies will hopefully leave in the coming days to Mazar-i-Sharif.

