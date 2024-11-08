ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (PPI) Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has said Pakistan is focusing on environmental conservation, climate and glaciological research, protected areas management, ecotourism, and the socio-economic development of mountain communities.

Addressing a press conference jointly organized by Ministry of Climate Change and EvK2CNR on the occasion of launching “The new inventory of 13,032 glaciers in Pakistan: the glaciers and students project”, the PM’s aide lauded the role of the Italian government for the support to Pakistan, particularly in Gilgit-Baltistan.

She underscored the need for international collaboration. Ms Alam said Pakistan has long been grappling with climate-triggered disasters that have caused significant loss of life and property. In recent years, the frequency and intensity of these events have increased, reminding us of the severe impact of global warming and climate change on our country.

Among the most affected regions is Gilgit-Baltistan, which faces particular vulnerabilities and requires urgent, sustained interventions, especially from our trusted international partners such as Italy. She said the government of Pakistan, through the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, places immense value on initiatives aimed at addressing climate change, advancing environmental research and monitoring, and promoting sustainable practices in ecotourism and protected area management. She noted one of the great achievements is the recent glacier inventory conducted in Pakistan, which has revealed that we have a total of 13,032 glaciers across the country.

This is a significant finding, made possible through the collaboration of experts from EvK2CNR, along with universities and government institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan, supported by Italian universities. This project exemplifies the importance of international cooperation in tackling the climate crisis, and I would like to commend the role of UNDP as the executing agency, working in partnership with EvK2CNR.

The support provided by the Italian government and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation has been invaluable in strengthening Pakistan’s capacity to respond to the climate crisis. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Government of Italy for its persistent partnership, and I am hopeful that this support will continue to grow, helping Pakistan to face the serious climate challenges ahead, Romina Alam added.

Marilina Armellini, Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, Francesco Zatta, Director Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative UNDP Pakistan, environmental experts of EvK2CNR, officials of climate ministry participated in the press conference. Talking to press conference Marilina Armellini, Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, highlighted the close ties between Italy and Pakistan and the historical relationship for more than a century. She mentioned that the Italian government has supported many projects in Pakistan for last nearly three decades. She expressed her commitment to continue the support in the future for sustainable development.

Samuel Rizk gave an overview of project glaciers and students and the achievements made together with the partners of Italy and Pakistan. He said that the UNDP is working with local and international partners in Pakistan including AICS and EvK2CNR to deal with the menaces of climate change and the vulnerable communities towards climate mitigation and adaptation.

The experts of EvK2CNR Mr. Maurizio Gallo and Dr. Davide Fugazza highlighted the results of the Glaciers and Students initiative and the phenomenal achievement of the inventory of 13032 glaciers in Pakistan a rich treasure to serve the country for its drinking and irrigation water needs.