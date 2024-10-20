News Ticker: ﻿Reko Diq Mining Company selects graduates from Balochistan for training program﻿Pakistan hosts int’l Forum, Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on Oct 28-29﻿KP: LG bye-polls to be held on Sunday﻿IIOJK people endure dire conditions under Indian military occupationSindh Information Minister hails launch of environment-friendly electric bikesCM Murad urges universities to prioritise quality education.﻿(National): Motorways, highways being connected with economic zones: Planning Minister﻿15 injured as Quettabound passenger wagon overturns﻿BJP’s bulldozers targeting Muslims, their history, properties﻿Top performers of PTCL Group attend global startup event in Dubai﻿Romina urges PCCA to boost environmental efforts﻿Special Committee unanimously approves draft of amendment﻿CM Punjab approves new price control mechanism﻿CM asked to enhance capacity of Emergency Depts of all hospitals﻿Fowzia warmly welcomes govt’s letter seeking US presidential pardon for Dr Aafia﻿PM’s aide urges climate authority to coordinate with stakeholders for unified climate action﻿Naval chief visits Italy to attend TransRegional Seapower Symposium﻿PM vows to provide support to Pakistan Navy in antinarcotics mission﻿PTI holds demo for Imran’s release﻿CPEC a testament to how transport infrastructure can fuel economic growth: Ahsan﻿Rubaba seeks women’s economic empowerment for province’s sustainable progress﻿SBP releases Governor’s Annual Report﻿Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India on Saturday﻿Death rate among breast cancer patients has risen to 48%: Sharmila﻿Govt establishes relief fund to support unarmed Palestinians, Lebanese﻿Sir Syed Day: Rs5 million donation announced for SSUET students﻿Doctor, his nephew kidnapped: two others robbed near Shikarpur﻿Tribesmen block Quetta-Chaman highway﻿UNESCO adopts Pakistan-led resolution﻿IIOJK HC to hear plea against LG’s MLA nomination powers next week﻿Unidentified body found in Shopian﻿IIOJK cabinet passes resolution for restoration of statehood, Article 370﻿UNESCO adopts Pakistan-led resolutionSCO member states pledge to strengthen cooperation for peaceful, prosperous world﻿Pakistan Navy ship interdicts vessel carrying 1.3 tons of Hashish﻿PWA organises fund raising event﻿Senate adopts resolution felicitating govt on successful SCO meeting﻿Senate adopts resolution felicitating govt on successful SCO meeting﻿Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational﻿Envoy discusses collaboration opportunities with Singapore Manufacturing Federation﻿Bank Alfalah posts 23.5% growth in profit﻿Int’l Day for Eradication of Poverty observed﻿Kashmir’s bleeding wound: Remembering October27, 1947﻿BISP chairperson announces increase in Benazir Kafalat quarterly instalment﻿Rahul Gandhi reiterates commitment to fight for IIOJK’s statehood﻿No case reported about issuance of fake passport to any non-Pakistani citizen: NA﻿Rana Mashhood reaffirms PMYP’s dedication to shaping prosperous future for Pakistan’s youth﻿ECP fixes October 28 for receipt of applications for postal ballot for PB-08, Sibi by-polls﻿Protests, rallies banned in Punjab﻿Poverty alleviation inevitable for achieving SDGs: Ahsan﻿Balochistan National Party-M leader sees enforced disappearance in Pakistan﻿Finance Minister vows to continue reforms on taxation, energy﻿SCO Sec Gen expresses satisfaction over Pakistan’s leadership role as SCO CHG Chair﻿CM Bugti says no one will be allowed to disrupt way of peace, development﻿Legal fraternity block Zarghoon Road area﻿Excise dept collects Rs55.48bn in first three months﻿CM Murad urges universities to prioritise quality education﻿Call for resolving Karachi University’s issues﻿Minister says e-commerce website will promote Sindh’s cultural heritage﻿BU students visit NAB office in Quetta﻿ICCBS Director raises concerns over the meeting of biased Selection Board﻿Missing youth found dead near Noshki﻿More Indian diplomat expulsions likely: Report﻿NDMA continues to provide aid to Gaza, Lebanon﻿Awaran admin organizes Jirga to hear women’s issues﻿Home minister reviews security for Hyderabad public gathering﻿Hosting SCO meeting improved image of Pakistan globally: Info Minister﻿Massive cordon and search operation launched in Kashmir’s Poonch area﻿India urged to engage Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute﻿FC carrying out successful anti-smuggling operations in Balochistan﻿SBP releases annual report on State of Pakistan’s Economy﻿PTCL Group Wins ‘Best Business Strategy and Expansion’ at SAMENA LEAD Awards 2024﻿Several journalists blocked from covering Omar Abdullah’s oath ceremony in Srinagar﻿Govt committed to make life more affordable for people: PM﻿Awaran admin organizes Jirga to hear women’s issues﻿NDMA continues to provide aid to Gaza, Lebanon﻿Home minister reviews security for Hyderabad public gathering﻿Massive cordon and search operation launched in Kashmir’s Poonch area﻿FC carrying out successful anti-smuggling operations in Balochistan﻿Hosting SCO meeting improved image of Pakistan globally: Info Minister﻿APHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leaders and activists﻿Several journalists blocked from covering Omar Abdullah’s oath ceremony in Srinagar﻿AKUH organizes free medical camp for chronic pain﻿Govt committed to make life more affordable for people: PM﻿SBP releases annual report on State of Pakistan’s Economy﻿More Indian diplomat expulsions likely: Report﻿India urged to engage Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute﻿Romina terms climate-resilient farming vital for global food security﻿Plan initiated to restore mangroves on 350,000 hectares, tells CS﻿Pakistan, Russia agree to boost cooperation in different sectors﻿PTI lawyers stage rally for missing advocate Panjotha’s recovery﻿SCO member states pledge to strengthen cooperation for peaceful, prosperous world﻿KCCI President advises FBR to defer affidavit condition﻿Pakistani pilgrims to leave for India on Saturday to attend Hazrat Khawaja Nizam ud Din’s Urs﻿DC suspends two levies force personnel﻿Climate-resilient farming critical for global food security: Romina Khurshid﻿Dr Ishrat Hussain delivers lecture at SMIU on ‘My Experiences and Encounters’﻿SCO SG lauds Pakistan for making top-notch arrangements for SCO-CHG meeting﻿Restoration of Kashmiris’ rights is NC-led IIOJK admin’s top challenge: Ruhullah