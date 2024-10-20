National Assembly of Pakistan will host the 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action and the 13th Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on the International Criminal Court on October 28- 29, 2024 here in Islamabad.
The event will bring together parliamentarians from around the world to engage in open dialogue with their parliamentary peers, experts, academics, government officials, representatives of the International Criminal Court and international organizations.
The focus of the sessions will be on advancing domestic and international criminal justice, promoting the rule of law, and upholding human rights. The event will also delve upon Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.
As the current President of Parliamentarians for Global Action, Syed Naveed Qamar, a seasoned Pakistani politician and Member of the National Assembly, will lead this important gathering.
The hosting of this event highlights Pakistan’s pivotal role in global discussions on justice, human rights, and the rule of law.