﻿Pakistan, Hungary agree to explore new areas of cooperation

Pakistan and Hungary have agreed to work together on maintaining a positive trajectory in the bilateral relations and explore new areas of cooperation.

The understanding to this effect came during the 6th round of Pakistan-Hungary bilateral political consultations that was held in Budapest, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

Additional Foreign Secretary Europe Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan led the Pakistan delegation at the 6th Round of Pakistan-Hungary Bilateral Political Consultations.

Deputy State Secretary Ambassador Lazlo Varadi led the Hungarian side. The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and discussed regional and global developments.

In Budapest, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan also met the State Secretary for Security Policy and Energy Security, Petar Szataray and Deputy State Secretary for International Cooperation, Atilla Hidegh.