Advisor to the Chairman Senate, Ms. Misbah Khar, extended a formal invitation to Iran to participate in the first full session of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC) during a meeting at the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad on Thursday.
Ms. Khar met with Minister Counsellor/Deputy Head of Mission, Nabi Shirazi, and Political Section Secretary, Dr. Mahdi Bahmani, to discuss the upcoming conference. She provided an overview of the ISC, a new multinational platform designed to bolster collaboration between global parliaments.
The advisor highlighted that 45 legislative presiding officers worldwide have already joined the ISC. She noted that Pakistan’s Chairman Senate, Mr. Yousuf Raza Gillani, was unanimously elected the forum’s first President during recent elections in Malaysia.
The inaugural ISC session, themed “Peace, Stability and Security,” is slated for November 11-12, 2025, in Islamabad. Ms. Khar detailed the event’s focus on facilitating dialogue among parliamentary chiefs to tackle common global issues. She also explained the preparatory work, including thematic deliberations and high-level discussions among representatives from various geographic areas.
Furthermore, Ms. Khar conveyed Chairman Gillani’s proposal to formally declare Gilan and Multan as sister cities, aiming to strengthen cultural, historical, and economic connections between Pakistan and Iran.
The Iranian representatives welcomed both the ISC and the sister-city proposition, expressing a willingness to investigate opportunities for greater parliamentary collaboration and broader citizen engagement. Both delegations affirmed that Iranian involvement in the ISC would reinforce legislative relationships and promote closer bilateral ties. Senior Director General Protocol, Senate, Tariq Bin Waheed also attended the meeting.