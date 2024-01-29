Pakistan, Iran agree to promote mutually desired goals of peace, prosperity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relations.

This understanding reached during a meeting between the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian with Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here in Islamabad on Monday.

They underscored the importance of robust dialogue and cooperation as the pathway for a positive, forward-oriented and upward trajectory in bilateral relations.

The two sides also agreed to work towards promoting the mutually desired goals of peace and prosperity, based on mutual respect and a collective approach to address common challenges.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to meet the senior government officials to discuss various matters including security.