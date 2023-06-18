Pakistan, Iran partners in regional peace: Foreign Sec

Islamabad, June 18, 2023 (PPI-OT): Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan has underlined that Pakistan and Iran are partners in regional peace and stability.

He was interacting with Iranian scholars and academia at the International Peace Information Service in Tehran.

The Foreign Secretary also discussed Pakistan’s vision for peace and development in the region by prioritizing regional partnerships and connectivity.

