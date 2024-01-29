Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties especially in political, security domains

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have resolved to expand their cooperation especially in the political and security domains.

The understanding came at a meeting between caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian here in Islamabad on Monday.

Later addressing a joint news conference, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said that the threat of terrorism poses a common challenge to both the countries.

He said we have agreed to adopt collective and collaborative approaches to confront this menace by full leveraging the robust institutional mechanism that already exists between the two countries. Jalil Abbas Jilani said respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity remains the fundamental principle of this cooperation.

Sharing important outcomes of the meeting with the Iranian counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani said we have agreed to establish a high level consultative mechanism at the level of the foreign ministers which will meet alternatively in both Iran and Pakistan on regular basis to oversee the progress that is being made in various areas of our cooperation.

The Foreign Minister said there was an agreement to cooperate to fight terrorism in our respected areas. We need to address and allay each other's concerns with regard to terrorism and in this connection, the two sides have agreed to station the liaison officers at the earliest date.

These liaison officers, he said, will be deployed in Turbat and Zahedan. The Foreign Minister said both the sides have agreed to prioritize economic uplift and development of our border areas. He said it has been agreed to fast track operationalization of five remaining border markets.

Jalil Abbas Jilani said the two sides recognized that close relationship between our two countries is not only imperative for shared prosperity and development of our peoples but also an important source of stability for the region. He said this bilateral relationship is underpinned by strong bonds of amity and brotherhood.

In his remarks, the Iranian Foreign Minister said both the countries enjoy great cultural, geographical and historic commonalities. He said given the history of these relations, there have never been any territorial differences or border problems.

He said this is a manifestation of our good bilateral relations. He said they in fact are a single nation located in two different geographical positions. The Iranian Foreign Minister said his country considers Pakistan's security as the security of Iran and the whole region.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said both the countries strongly respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other. He categorically stated that through joint cooperation, the two countries will not allow the terrorists to endanger our common security.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said we have agreed that our borders will be translated into borders of trade, development and progress. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the two sides have also agreed to expand pilgrimage tourism and finalize projects on energy cooperation. He also appreciated Pakistan's stance in support of Palestinian people.