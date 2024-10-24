Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, in his message on the occasion of World Polio Day, emphasized that this day reaffirms the commitment to eradicate the debilitating disease of polio.
In a statement, he stated that Pakistan is determined to become polio-free, highlighting the importance of raising public awareness about polio vaccination.
Tessori reiterated that eliminating polio from the country is the top priority of the current government, and international cooperation holds immense significance in this regard. He also expressed gratitude to global partners for their continued support in the fight against polio in Pakistan.