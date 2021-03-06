Islamabad, March 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari called the masses to visit the three-day long Mega Islamabad Tourism Festival with their families as family recreation was the base of tourism in the country.

Speaking on the inauguration ceremony in Islamabad, he said it was an adventure tourism festival and Pakistan is an ideal spot of adventure tourism in the world. He asked the media to make VLOG and highlight the mega festival to show traditions of the country to the entire world.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Pakistan is ideal spot of adventure tourism in world: Zulfikar Bukhari appeared first on Official News Pakistan.