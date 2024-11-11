Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to over 3,000 Sikh pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, the visas were granted from November 14 to 23, in connection with the celebrations marking the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
The High Commission stated that the visas were issued in the spirit of religious harmony and cultural exchange.
Meanwhile, Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Waraich extended his heartfelt congratulations and wished the pilgrims a successful and peaceful journey. He emphasized that Pakistan is committed to facilitating the pilgrimage, ensuring a smooth and enriching experience for the Sikh community during the religious events.