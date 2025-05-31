Pakistan”s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, addressed the signing ceremony for the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong. He emphasized the significance of this historic event as a pivotal step in international mediation and diplomacy.
According to the Ministery of Foreign Affairs on Friday, Senator Ishaq Dar extended congratulations to the People”s Republic of China for hosting the event and commended its leadership for transforming a shared vision into reality. He highlighted the establishment of IOMed as a crucial development similar to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank”s impact on finance.
Pakistan stands among the founding members of IOMed, with Ishaq Dar expressing pride in their role. He noted Pakistan”s own efforts in promoting dispute resolution through the International Mediation and Arbitration Center (IMAC) and looked forward to collaborating with IOMed.
The Deputy Prime Minister underscored the importance of peace, security, and global prosperity through adherence to UN principles and international law. He stressed that mediation, diplomacy, dialogue, and cooperation are fundamental cornerstones of this approach.
Ishaq Dar voiced concerns over ongoing regional conflicts, emphasizing the need for dialogue and mediation over divisive rhetoric. He cited recent military aggression by Pakistan”s eastern neighbor as a threat to peace, calling for adherence to international treaties and norms.
The creation of IOMed, Ishaq Dar concluded, reaffirms the international community”s commitment to upholding the UN Charter and rejecting arbitrary force.