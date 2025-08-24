The Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party has demanded a review of Pakistan’s provincial structure, advocating for the division of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into smaller administrative units. Party Information Secretary Muhammad Badr criticized the recent surge in support for new provinces by certain political parties and influential business figures, calling it an ill-timed “adventure.” He argued that the focus should be on addressing the root causes of underperformance in existing provinces, such as poverty, inadequate infrastructure, lack of basic rights, stagnant financial conditions, and persistent feudalism.
Badr emphasized the need to empower local government, ensure equitable distribution of development initiatives, attract investment, improve security, and promote autonomy in administrative and financial matters. He proposed dividing the struggling provinces into two or three new administrative zones to foster growth and prosperity.
The party leader specifically cited Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as examples of ineffective governance failures. He urged authorities to prioritize separating Karachi from Sindh and placing it under federal control to strengthen the federation and effectively manage the country’s economic hub.
For Sindh, Badr suggested creating two new provinces: one comprising Khairpur, Sanghar, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sujawal, and Thatta districts, and the other encompassing the remaining districts, to be administered by technocrats. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he proposed dividing the existing province into two parts: one incorporating Mardan, Malakand, and Hazara divisions, and the other merging Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan divisions.
Badr concluded by stressing the importance of performance-based assessments in administrative matters, advocating for decisions based on merit rather than political motivations.