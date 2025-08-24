Trending News: ﻿Rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds predicted in several areas of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir﻿KP Police Officer Wins Gold Medal in Asian Games﻿International Day for the Abolition of the Slave Trade was observed﻿SIFC’s efforts accelerate oil exploration﻿Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar arrives in Bangladesh on a two-day official visit﻿Balochistan Chief Minister meets Field Marshal, reaffirms Pakistan Army’s commitment to lasting peace﻿Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party Demands Review of Pakistan’s Provincial Structure﻿Army Chief Reinforces Security, Development Coordination In Balochistan Visit﻿Flood Victims’ Relief a Joint Responsibility, Will Continue This Work: Prime Minister﻿300 Pakistani Agricultural Graduates to Receive Modern Training in China﻿Pakistani Foreign Minister Makes Historic Trip To Bangladesh After Over A Decade﻿Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Arrives in Bangladesh﻿FIA Arrests 4 Involved in Human Smuggling﻿Kashmiris around the world celebrate Neelum Butt Day﻿CDA Mobile App Navigates Islamabad’s Metro And Electric Bus Routes﻿SP City Zone Salman Zafar’s Visit, Inspection of Important Security Checkposts in Islamabad﻿Dilapidated and unpaved streets in the city are being repaired and rehabilitated under the Lahore Development Program﻿Politically Tainted Reconciliation Committees Obstruct Justice In Islamabad﻿Shahpur Chakar Girls School Roofs Precarious, Teachers and Students at Risk, 2 Students Injured by Falling Plaster﻿Sindh Education Foundation School Attacked in Thatta, Several Female Teachers and Students Injured﻿Punjab Police Completes 10th Batch Internship for Students﻿Malir Cantt Police Arrest Armed Suspect Involved in Street Crimes﻿Islamabad Police Arrest 2 Suspects Involved in Jewelry Theft, Recover Jewelry Worth 01 Crore﻿Police Encounter in Korangi Karachi, 3 Street Criminals Arrested﻿Business Facilitation Center Inaugurated in Islamabad Welcome, Should Also Be Established in Karachi: President Alliance of Markets﻿Pak, Bangladesh trade talks fruitful, bilateral talks on direct flights and shipping﻿Pakistan Condemns India’s Missile Test, Reaffirms China Ties﻿WAPDA Chairman Seeks Timely Completion Of Mohmand Dam﻿Bangladesh Army Official And Pakistan’s CJCSC Deliberate On Defence Collaboration﻿Security Risks and Financial Fraud Dominate Parliamentary Affairs Committee Meeting﻿Prime Minister Pledges Unwavering Support for Flood-Hit Areas﻿National Assembly Committee Tackles Cybercrime, Financial Fraud, and Election Reform﻿Mayor claims tackling rain situation in Karachi positively﻿PDP Calls for One-Day Mourning Over Death of Former NED VC Dr Jameel﻿Pak ID App And Citywide Survey To Enhance Islamabad Security And Planning﻿Public Grievances Redressal Declared Top Priority﻿Islamabad To Get Revamped Waste Management System﻿Sindh CM Reveals Triple Polio Vaccination Drive Amid Rising Cases﻿Sindh Agriculture University Launches Free Monsoon Livestock Vaccination Drive﻿PTI Demands Rs200 Billion Emergency Package for Karachi Rehabilitation﻿21 Outlaws Arrested in Capital; Heroin, Ice, Weapons Seized﻿Two Robbers Nabbed in Islamabad; Stolen Motorcycles Recovered﻿Dollar Trades At Rs283.50-284.10 In Pakistan﻿CCP Clears Kompass Pakistan’s Acquisition of Merit Packaging Assets With Marginal Market Impact﻿Pakistan Braces For Widespread Heavy Rainfall, Flash Flood Threat﻿FIA Launches AI-Powered App To Combat Human Trafficking﻿Saleema Imtiaz Set For ODI Debut In Pakistan-South Africa Women’s Series﻿Chinese Foreign Minister Concludes Pakistan Visit﻿Pakistan, Bangladesh Seek Enhanced Trade And Industrial Ties﻿Senate Creates Task Force To Tackle Climate Migration Crisis﻿No Effort Spared to Finish Flood Relief: PM﻿Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Embarks On Key Diplomatic Mission To Bangladesh﻿China Reaffirms Support For Pakistan’s Sovereignty During FM’s Meeting With COAS﻿Pakistan Demands Urgent Aid For Syria, Condemns Israeli Violations﻿Most Pakistanis Trust Local Butchers, Survey Reveals﻿Sindh Governor okays Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2025﻿Flood Relief Intensifies in KP as Pakistan Army Clears Roads, Airlifts Supplies, and Rescues Survivors﻿U.K. Aids Flood-Ravaged Pakistan With £1.33 Million﻿EU, UN Equip Pakistani Police Instructors For Gender-Responsive Policing﻿China Reaffirms Support For Pakistan’s Sovereignty Amid Regional Security Talks﻿Shazia Marri Warns Climate Crisis Demands Unity﻿HEC Tightens Recognition Rules For Foreign Online Degrees﻿Finance Minister Pledges Support For Textile Sector﻿ADB Approves Financing for Transformative Reko Diq Copper Mining Project in Pakistan﻿CPEC integration could boost Afghanistan’s GDP by 6% annually: PCJCCI﻿Soneri Bank, MG Unveil Industry’s Lowest Auto Financing﻿Imran Khan’s Freedom Hinges On Al-Qadir Trust Case, Says Lawyer﻿Khurshid Answers: AI Bot Preserves Islamic Scholar’s Legacy﻿President terms CPEC as key to regional connectivity﻿Pakistan, Libya Aim For Deeper Economic Partnership﻿PM Shehbaz contacts political leaders over flood situation, assures federal support﻿UAE Ambassador’s Farewell Marked By Senate Chairman’s Praise For Bolstering Bilateral Ties﻿Pakistan and China agree on upgraded CPEC and enhanced cooperation in diverse sectors﻿Senate Probes Pharma Cartel Amid Soaring Medicine Prices﻿KCCI urges emergency declaration as torrential rains paralyze Karachi﻿Parliamentary Caucus Demands Justice For Child Abuse Victims In Lahore﻿PHAF launches tree plantation drive in Islamabad﻿Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR﻿Governor Sindh hosts dinner in honour of US consul general Scott Urbom﻿DEPD rejects unlawful protest by Sindh Blind Action Committee﻿Pakistan Army continues relief operations in flood-hit areas﻿Pakistan Medical Council Embraces Digitalization, Launches MDCAT Question Bank﻿National unity in war on terror vital for peace: PM﻿Commodore Sohail assumes command as Commander Central Punjab﻿Bail granted to PTI founder does not mean acquittal: Tarar﻿Mayor Karachi inspects rain-hit areas, highlights improved drainage measures﻿Governor Sindh Calls For All-Parties Conference To Devise Permanent Solution For Karachi’s Problems﻿Pakistan, Bangladesh Explore New Avenues To Boost Bilateral Trade﻿Governor Sindh Pays Tribute To Victims Of Terrorism﻿Most casualties in Karachi occurred due to electrocution, tells: Sharjeel﻿Planting Seeds Of Friendship: Pakistan And Ethiopia Unite For Greener Future﻿Supreme Court verdict vindicates Imran Khan, claims Arsalan Khalid﻿Supreme Court Grants Imran Khan Bail In May 9 Cases, Remains Jailed﻿Senate Panel Grills WAPDA Over Legal Battles, Land Disputes, And Neelum-Jhelum Shutdown﻿Aurangzeb Khan Khichi assures full support to NA Standing Committee on culture﻿Shandong to establish maritime industrial complex and green shipbreaking yard in Pakistan﻿Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to boost ties, stress security cooperation﻿Gilani Underscores Clean Water Access At RO Plant Launch﻿Chinese FM to visit Pakistan tomorrow﻿PM vows strict action against illegal riverbank encroachments to safeguard flood victims