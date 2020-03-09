Pakistan keen to enhance trade linkages with EU: Sanjrani

March 9, 2020

Islamabad, March 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has termed mutual collaboration between Pakistan and European Union (EU) as unique and has proposed to organized an important conference to bring together members of the Parliament, business community and relevant government institutions to discuss and debate ways and means to enhance trade and economic linkages. He observed that such an initiative would be helpful in boosting bilateral and multilateral cooperation further promoting understanding on issues of mutual concern. Chairman Senate expressed these views during a meeting with EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara here at PIPS Headquarters, Islamabad on Monday.

The EU Ambassador said that both Pakistan and EU aim at strengthening cooperation in peace and security, democracy, rule of law, good governance, human rights, trade, migration, investment, sustainable development, climate change and other different areas. The Ambassador said that EU is Pakistan’s 2nd largest trading partner. She said that EU imports from Pakistan have increased as a result of GSP Plus award. Both sides agreed to continue such engagements for building synergies and achieving shared objectives of peace and development.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan is keen to enhance mutual cooperation with European Union and strengthen intuitional collaboration through enhanced linkages at parliamentary level to work together for promoting understanding on issues of mutual concern. Chairman Senate observed that a business forum for Pakistan and EU business community to be helpful to promote trade and business activities. EU Ambassador agreed with the views of Chairman Senate and emphasized for more cooperation and institutional linkages.

For more information, contact:

Senate of Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9204564534

Fax: +92-51-9205703

H.No.7, Cat-II, G-8/2,

Islamabad, Pakistan

E-mail: senate@comsats.net.pk

Website: www.senate.gov.pk

Related Posts