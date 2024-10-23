Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have expressed the resolve to further deepen mutually beneficial economic ties, enhance bilateral trade and facilitate investments in key sectors.
This came at a meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Aljadaan, on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Washington DC, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
They highlighted the historical fraternal bonds between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Minister also shared his experience of reforms in the energy sector. Both the sides agreed to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.