Pakistan launch customized guide on cross-border electronic evidence

Islamabad, January 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan has launched Customized Practical Guide on Requesting Evidence Across Border to combat drugs and crimes. The Practical Guide was launched at an event jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UN Office on Drugs and Crimes in Islamabad. It has been developed under the Pakistan Action to Counter-Terrorism project with support of key partners, including the European Union.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood said the government is fully aware of the threats posed by misuse of the cyber space. He said in line with the new cyber security policy, the government is committed to modernize its systems, enhance their efficiency, and improve digital connectivity.

