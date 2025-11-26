Pakistan has officially declared its candidacy for a coveted Category C seat on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, launching a bid centered on its commitment to enhancing global maritime governance and championing sustainable shipping practices.
The announcement was made by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, during the opening session of the IMO Assembly in London. He underscored the nation’s strategic importance, with its 1,000 km coastline situated along critical sea lanes that connect the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and the wider Indian Ocean region.
Minister Chaudhry detailed a series of recent advancements undertaken by Pakistan to align with international standards. ‘Over the past year, Pakistan has implemented concrete initiatives aligned with IMO conventions and global best practices, including port digitalization, maritime safety enhancement, green port development, and Artificial Intelligence-enabled Port Community Systems,’ he stated.
Significant reforms in maritime education and training were also highlighted, including the upgradation of the Pakistan Marine Academy and the establishment of Pakistan Maritime University. The minister also pointed to improvements in seafarer certification and training standards under the STCW Convention, alongside enhanced vessel traffic management and coastal surveillance systems.
Reinforcing Pakistan’s long-term dedication, Chaudhry mentioned the “Maritime Vision 2047 and 2147,” a strategic plan designed to ensure the country’s maritime development is fully synchronized with IMO objectives and global goals for the sector.
On the environmental front, the minister emphasized Pakistan’s vigorous support for the IMO’s climate agenda. He cited ongoing efforts in promoting energy-efficient shipping, protecting the marine environment, and ensuring sustainable ship recycling. Specific attention was given to strengthening compliance with the Hong Kong Convention at the Gaddani shipbreaking yards, one of the largest such facilities in the world.
If elected to the council-which comprises 20 member states with special maritime interests or those ensuring regional representation-Pakistan has pledged to advocate for fair access for developing nations, stronger welfare for seafarers, and greater climate cooperation for vulnerable coastal and island states.
‘History shows that real progress is made when nations choose to work together,’ Chaudhry remarked, urging the assembly to embrace cooperation and bold action. He concluded by affirming Pakistan’s readiness to help forge a safer, more environmentally responsible, and prosperous global maritime landscape.