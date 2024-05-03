Pakistan launches first lunar orbit mission ICUBE-Q

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday launched its first lunar orbit mission ICUBE-Q.

The lunar mission was launched on board China's Chang'E6 Lunar Probe from Hainan, China. The launch activity was telecast live on the IST website as well as Chinese state television.

ICUBE-Q has been designed and developed by the Institute of Space Technology in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University and Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO.

The mission will facilitate scientific research, technology development, and educational initiatives in space exploration.