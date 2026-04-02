Pakistan Launches Landmark National AI Programme to Train Thousands of University Students

The government, in a major public-private partnership, has launched a nationwide artificial intelligence training initiative designed to equip 6,000 university students per cycle with future-ready skills, marking a significant step towards building a competitive digital workforce.

According to an official information today, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the Prime Minister’s Office to formally establish the ACT AI — Awareness, Competency & Tools Training for Artificial Intelligence — initiative. The agreement unites the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and the private firm AI SkillBridge.

The collaboration establishes Pakistan’s first nationally coordinated, university-level AI skills programme. It will be implemented across approximately 100 universities, including institutions in all four provinces as well as Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, who chaired the signing ceremony, stated that the initiative aims to build a nationwide pipeline of talent. He emphasised that the scheme reflects the Prime Minister”s vision for empowering youth and ensuring equitable opportunity across all regions.

The intensive eight-week course will be offered completely free of cost to students. The programme is designed to be inclusive, targeting a 50/50 gender participation ratio and encouraging enrollment from diverse academic fields beyond just computer science.

Execution of the programme will be managed by AI SkillBridge, a subsidiary of AXI Technologies. The firm will oversee curriculum design, training delivery, and national outreach. Instruction will be delivered through synchronised live sessions broadcast from the capital via the HEC’s Smart Classroom network to ensure standardised, high-quality delivery.

The curriculum is structured around four key pillars: Foundations of AI, AI Applications Across Sectors, AI for Economic Empowerment, and the Future of AI and National Preparedness. The competency-based training focuses on providing practical, job-ready skills in areas such as generative AI, agentic AI systems, automation, and other productivity tools.

Under the partnership, NAVTTC will act as the national endorsement body, aligning the scheme with federal skills development priorities. The HEC will provide institutional access through its extensive university and technology network.

Aligned with the goals of Pakistan’s National AI Policy 2025, the initiative has now entered its operational phase. Student registration is currently open through the official portal, and the first cohort is expected to commence training in the coming weeks. The programme will run in continuous two-month cycles to ensure a sustained nationwide impact.