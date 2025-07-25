Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, spearheaded crucial diplomatic efforts at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) this week, advocating for peaceful dispute resolution and highlighting the situation in Gaza and Jammu and Kashmir. His engagements coincided with Pakistan”s presidency of the UNSC, during which the council unanimously adopted Resolution 2788, promoting diplomatic solutions under Chapter VI of the UN Charter.

Senator Dar addressed the UN High-Level Political Forum, urging reforms in global finance to aid developing nations. He also chaired a UNSC open debate on multilateralism and peaceful conflict resolution. He condemned Israeli attacks on Gaza, advocating for a ceasefire and a two-state solution during a debate on the Middle East.

Beyond the UNSC, the Foreign Minister engaged with UN and global leaders, including officials from the UN, Austria, the UK, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia. A trilateral meeting with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan focused on a railway project linking the three countries. Upcoming meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will cover bilateral relations, Middle East issues, India-Pakistan relations, and Iran.

Addressing speculation, the spokesperson clarified that Iranian President”s trip to Pakistan, while under consideration, was never formally scheduled. He reaffirmed strong bilateral ties. Pakistan continues to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, having already sent 26 shipments. The nation participated in the EU-Pakistan Political Dialogue, discussing Gaza, Ukraine, and Kashmir. Arms control talks with the UK focused on strategic stability and nuclear technology”s peaceful applications. Pakistan condemned Israeli actions in Syria and Gaza, demanding a ceasefire and a Palestinian state.

Regarding Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister”s engagements focused on security and counterterrorism, particularly concerns about TTP havens. A preferential trade agreement aims to enhance commercial ties. Visa fraud allegations are under investigation, and decisions on Afghan refugee documentation are pending. The Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline will be discussed in future bilateral talks. Pakistan remains prepared for any aggression from India while prioritizing diplomacy. Airspace restrictions between the two countries remain, with no confirmed backchannel talks.

Pakistan”s BRICS membership bid reflects its commitment to multilateralism. The nation supports the JCPOA and diplomatic efforts regarding Iran”s nuclear program. Engagement with Libyan commander Saddam Haftar focused on migration and regional stability, not a policy shift. Pakistan anticipates the SCO Heads of State Summit, emphasizing its role in Eurasian stability.