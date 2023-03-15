Pakistan likely to face widespread rains with thunderstorm from 17-20 March

KARACHI: Met Office informed on Tuesday that a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on 16th March, and is likely to grip upper and central parts on 17th March and may persist till 20th March. The influence of this weather system will be following: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from 16th to 20th March.

Punjab/Islamabad: Rain-wind-dust/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore from 16th to 20th March. While, in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Bahawalpur from 17th (evening/night) to 19th March.

Sindh: Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu and Karachi from 17th to 19th March. Balochistan: Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman and Pishin from 17th to 19th March. Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan: Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with few heavy falls and hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 16th (evening/night) to 20th March.

Possible Impacts: Wind-hailstorm may cause damage to infrastructure and standing crops in the country. Rain will be beneficial for the Barani areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Possibility of Landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat cannot be ruled out during the forecast period. Day temperature is likely to fall 06 to 08 °C during the spell. Tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

Note: All concerned authorities are advised to remain “ALERT” to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.