Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwait in all areas: Hina Khar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has said Pakistan looks forward to enhancing relations with the brotherly country of Kuwait in all areas of mutual interest especially health, skilled manpower, IT, food and security.

Addressing an event here in Islamabad on Tuesday in connection with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-Kuwait diplomatic relations, the Minister of State said both the countries have covered a good distance in strengthening their bilateral relations.

She pointed out that Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company continues to be an important force to bind the businesses between the two countries and create opportunities. She said Pakistani community in Kuwait has played a pivotal role in further solidifying the bonds of cooperation.

Hina Rabbani Khar said both the countries have stood by each other in difficult times. Referring to the sending of Pakistani medical team to Kuwait in the wake of breakout of Covid-19, she said this has opened the doors of more cooperation in this area. She hoped that Kuwait’s liberalization of visa regime for Pakistani businessmen and skilled professionals will immensely boost our mutually beneficial ties in future.

Kuwaiti Ambassador to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Almutairi, in his remarks, said Pakistan-Kuwait relations are moving in the right direction and there is a common will to further develop them. The Kuwaiti Ambassador gifted a model of ship to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the anniversary celebrations.