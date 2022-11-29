Pakistan, Luxembourg agree to boost cooperation in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Luxembourg have agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of education, health, science and technology, and create start-ups linkages. An understanding to this effect was reached during the inaugural session of Pakistan-Luxembourg Bilateral Political Consultations in Luxembourg.

According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, the Pakistan side was led by Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem while the Luxembourg side was headed by Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Jean Olinger. The consultations provided an opportunity to review and discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including ways to expand trade and investment cooperation and fostering partnerships in green economy.

The two sides underscored the importance of sustained high level engagements and exchange of business missions. They also reiterated their support for each other at different multilateral fora, including the United Nations.