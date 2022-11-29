Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa held a meeting with the Interim Chairman of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Tan Sri Muhammad Salim bin Fateh Din here in Islamabad on Tuesday. The two sides discussed the digital landscape of Pakistan and Malaysia including major initiatives and future projects. The phenomenal growth of ICT sector in Pakistan was appreciated by the Chairman MCMC.

The Malaysian delegation shared details of their landmark projects such as digital empowerment of rural communities and their unique 5G model. Both sides agreed to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration particularly 5G, cyber security and regulatory frameworks.

This meeting was held in continuation of the previous engagements between PTA and MCMC. A non-binding cooperation mechanism is also expected to be signed between the two regulators in the near future. MCMC is the regulator for the communications and multimedia industry in Malaysia.