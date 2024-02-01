Pakistan, Maldives agree to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Maldives, Dr Mohamed Muizzu, on Thursday.

The purpose of the telephone call was to follow up on the discussions during their meeting of December 2, 2023 on the sidelines of the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Abu Dhabi.

Both the leaders mutually agreed to strengthen the bilateral relations and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation, particularly focusing on trade and environmental initiatives.

The two sides also expressed their desire to work for peace and development in South Asia through greater regional cooperation.