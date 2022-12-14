Pakistan Medical Commission to open its branch in GB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has decided to open its first branch in Gilgit Baltistan in order to curb the difficulties faced by local medical students who have to travel all the way to Islamabad for redressal of their problems, it emerged on Wednesday.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel will inaugurate this new branch. The Federal Health Minister told media they were committed to providing relief to the people of Gilgit Baltistan in the true and real sense. He said the problems of the doctors of Gilgit Baltistan would now be resolved at their own doorstep.

The minister said the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) primary goal was to address the issues faced by doctors on a priority basis since we believe in practical work and efficiency. The health department was undergoing significant reforms that would yield positive effects in the health sector.