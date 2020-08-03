Pakistan mission to the United Nations, New York is holding a webinar titled “Kashmir: a year under siege” on August 4th, 2020 @9:00 AM New York time (6:00PM PST)

August 3, 2020

Islamabad, August 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram will be among the keynote speakers. Other notable speakers include President of Azad Kashmir, Mr. Masood Khan; the Convener, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Ghulam Muhammad Safi; and other key figures of international stature, says a press release received here today from New York. The webinar will discuss the various aspects of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute especially in the wake of the illegal Indian actions of 5 August 2019.

Special attention will be placed on the legal, moral and political legitimacy of the just struggle of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. The role of the civil society to project and promote the voice of the Kashmiri people will be particularly highlighted. The webinar will be broadcasted through Microsoft teams and will also be available on Facebook live and official twitter handle of the mission @Pakistan UN_NY.

