Pakistan Navy deploys its warships in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD:,,, Pakistan Navy has deployed its warships in the Arabian Sea following recent incidents of maritime security.

In a statement, Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said the ships are continuously patrolling the Arabian Sea to ensure safety of Pakistan's trade routes.

He said continuous aerial surveillance of commercial passages is also being done to ensure the safety of Pakistan and international merchant ships.

The Spokesperson categorically stated that Pakistan Navy is well aware of its national responsibility to maintain maritime peace and order in the region.