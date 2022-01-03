Pakistan Navy fully cognizant of changing geopolitical realities in region: Naval Chief 

Islamabad, January 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi says Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of changing geopolitical realities in the region and stands resolute to defend the country’s sea frontiers. Addressing the Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade in Karachi, he said prevalent global and regional geostrategic environment demands Pakistan Navy to remain ever vigilant and battle to safeguard maritime interests of the country.

The Naval Chief also expressed complete satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet and lauded the dedication and professionalism of officers and soldiers for successfully achieving significant operational objectives and milestones. He also commended the PN Fleet’s efforts and contributions towards regional maritime security and protection of Pakistan’s Sea Lines of Communication.

